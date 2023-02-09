LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's become a regional favorite that brings people of all ages together for a toe-tapping good time.
Sunday is the Lima Symphony Orchestra's family concert. This year's performance centers around percussion. The sounds of drums, buckets, sticks, and more will be heard as Canadian percussionist Vern Griffiths entertains the audience. It's sure to be an afternoon of "pounding" fun for the whole family.
"That's something that this soloist is really going to emphasize. He's going to fill the Civic Center stage wall to wall with different percussion instruments and also with just stuff you have around your house and show how you can make music with anything," stated Elizabeth Brown Ellis, executive director of the Lima Symphony Orchestra.
The family concert is this Sunday, February 12th starting at 3 p.m. at the Crouse Performance Hall at the Veterans Memorial Civic and convention center in Lima's Town Square. Tickets are only $10 each and will be available at the box office.