LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio Theatre is preparing to put on a show full of classic, upbeat, sixties music.
Starting next week, there will be seven performances of "Lee Harvey and the Oswalds," a musical comedy about a mother whose past husbands have all mysteriously disappeared and her children teaming up with their neighbor, Lee Harvey, to form a band and perform a concert.
Directors Joe Correll and Michael Bouson originally performed the show several years ago in Nashville, and have reworked it for audiences in the Lima area. They say the show is full of laughs and familiar sixties songs from a variety of artists and genres.
"It's a joyous production with music that everybody knows, everybody loves. It's fun to play, we hope to get the audience up, dancing. It's very festive," said Joe Correll, co-director of the show and co-owner of the Ohio Theatre.
The first performance of "Lee Harvey and the Oswalds" is Thursday, April 13th. You can buy tickets online at the Ohio Theatre's website.
The show is rated PG.