ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - After a year of research. screenwriting, and volunteer efforts preparing sets, costumes, and more, the St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House presented a story of a local soldier giving his life in a war that pit brother against brother.
There were very few open seats to be found at either showing of "Long Journey Home," a play created based off the letters Charles T. Kruse of St. Marys wrote to his parents during his time fighting for the Union in the Civil War up until his death.
The costumes and music were carefully crafted to be as authentic as possible, and except for two people, the cast was made up entirely of people from St. Marys and the surrounding area.
The story itself is about patriotism and sacrifice, and reminds the audience to be thankful for all that have served.
"It's the quintessential American story. It's about a young boy who saw duty, served his country, and perished as a result of it. It's the story of the Second World War, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, every war that we've ever been involved in," said Michael Hurwitz, who wrote, directed, and produced "Long Journey Home."
On September 10th, the Grand Opera house will have another historical show that creates musical performances audiences actually attended there over 100 years ago.