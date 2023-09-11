‘A Line is a Point’ art exhibit to be on display at Bluffton University

September 11, 2023 Press Release from Bluffton University: BLUFFTON, Ohio— Bluffton University’s Grace Albrecht Gallery will host the art exhibit “A Line is a Point” by Kathleen Pahl, Sept. 25-Oct. 22, 2023.
Using color, organic forms and lines, Kathleen Pahl explores the complex intersections of life and death and our relationship with the unknowable.
The exhibit, featuring oil on canvas paintings, is free and open to the public. Gallery hours in the Sauder Visual Arts Center are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
A reception for the artist will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 21 with an artist talk scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Arts at Bluffton events are made possible due to generous support from donors including David Bertsche ’57 and James ’83 and Rhonda (Louis ’84) Fox.