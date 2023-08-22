LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair holds a celebration for individuals aged 60 and above called the Golden Age Day Party.
This year marks the second year in a row that the fair has hosted this event in honor of Allen County senior citizens. Two parties were held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. Attendees were granted free admission to the fair and were treated to refreshments, music, and socializing. Some guests even received awards for being the oldest male or female or longest married couple.
"This is one of our favorite days at the fair because it is the perfect opportunity to showcase the awesome senior citizens that we have in Allen County. It's also a way to show our appreciation by letting ages 60 and older into the fairgrounds for free. There are a lot of individuals that came today to support this event, that has largely impactful as to the success this fairground has had throughout the years," commented Troy Elwer, Allen County Fair manager.
There will be a worship and painting event by Renee & Venessa at the gospel tent Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Consumed by Fire will also perform at the same venue on Wednesday at 7 p.m.