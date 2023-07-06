LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local state representative will be trying to jump to the Senate during the 2024 election.
Susan Manchester has announced her campaign for Ohio's 12th District Senate Seat. Current State Senator and Senate President Matt Huffman can not run again for that seat because of term limits. Manchester has served three terms as a state representative and currently serves Allen and part of Auglaize County for the 78th District. Manchester says she has a fiscally conservative voting record and has supported pro-life and pro-gun legislation. The primary election will be in March 2024.
July 6, 2023, Press Release from Susan Manchester: (Lima) – Third-term State Representative Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) today officially launched her campaign for the 12th District State Senate seat being vacated by the term-limited Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima).
Manchester said she is proud to have built a 100% pro-life, pro-gun, and fiscally conservative voting record in the Ohio House, where she has represented all or part of Allen, Auglaize, Shelby, Mercer and Darke Counties.
“With important issues facing the future of our state and nation, it is critical that we have proven conservatives in these key positions in government,” said Manchester. “State lawmakers must remain vigilant to protect our values and our freedoms against the Democrats’ dangerous agenda of open borders, high taxes, and radical ideas being taught to kids in our schools.”
Manchester also released a video on her campaign website (www.ManchesterForYou.com) that draws attention to her farming and small business background as the source of her work ethic, conservative values, and her willingness to stand up against corrupt political bosses like former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder.
“To me, standing up for what’s right in the face of immense pressure is all part of a day’s work. I credit my friend, mentor and former boss Jim Jordan for providing a guiding example of how you can be both conservative, and effective! Many think you must be timid and agreeable to be successful. Jim Jordan doesn’t believe that for one second, and neither do I,” Manchester said.
Manchester will be running in the March 2024 Republican Primary. The 12th District currently includes all or part of Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer, and Shelby Counties.