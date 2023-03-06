COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Norfolk Southern has had two derailments in Ohio in just about a month's time, and the Democratic U.S. Senator wants to see more action to protect Ohioans in the future.
Sherrod Brown was on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday and was talking about the 20-car derailment that happened in Clark County over the weekend and the continued cleanup and concerns for the residents in East Palestine. Brown and Republican Senator JD Vance introduced legislation to increase safety measures for trains that carry hazardous materials and other regulations. He is confident that it will pass the U.S. Senate, but he is not sure about the U.S. House, which Brown says has influence from the railroad industry.
"But you'd think a disaster that happened in East Palestine would have gotten their attention. And I -- you know, East Palestine are Republican -- is mostly a Republican community, as the whole county is, but this shouldn't -- they -- they want this fixed. They don't care about partisan politics here. They care that this corporation continues to weaken safety rules, continues to be immensely profitable while undermining public health, public safety for their workers and for the communities that they -- that they drive through," stated Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio.
At the end of 2022, Brown was traveling the state to talk to veterans' groups about the PACT Act to get them the medical care they need after being exposed to chemicals from the burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. And he would like to see the same thing happen to the residents of East Palestine.
"If people have developed, two, three, five years from now, bronchial illnesses or cancers, perhaps brought on by their breathing this air or drinking the water or exposure to the soil -- and we've got to keep testing -- but that Norfolk Southern is going to pay for that by taking care of their healthcare, whether it's two or five years or 10 years down the road, the way the government now that the V.A. is taking care of people with the PACT Act," added Senator Brown.
Governor Mike DeWine is calling on Congress to pass the railway safety act, introduced by Brown and Vance.