LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Photographers from around the area submitted their best work, and Saturday night the winners were announced.
ArtSpace/Lima hosted a reception for their Juried Photography Exhibition on Saturday, January 7th. While there were many fascinating works on display, eleven were chosen to receive awards.
Many of the participating artists are amateur photographers or just beginning to study the craft, but their images impressed the judges. Some of the winners say that they were surprised to win, and that their entries were spur of the moment snapshots of moments in their lives.
"It was actually my grandmother's 90th birthday, and we were out in Put-In-Bay, and we went to the butterfly exhibit, the cages and stuff, and we were just kind of walking around, and this butterfly just kind of landed, and I was like "Oh, I gotta take a photo before it flies away," said Dominique Ysquierdo, who won Best of Show for her photo "Butterfly Blues."
"I like to go to that place a lot and watch the sunrise, and it just happened to be one of the mornings I was there. The fisherman was just getting ready to go out so I kind of waited for him and took a picture of it," said Matthew Stanford, who won third place for his photo, "In the Morning Light."
All accepted entries will be on display at ArtSpace/Lima through February 4th during their normal business hours. Below is the full list of winners:
Best of Show: Dominique Ysquierdo
First Place: Christine Herman
Second Place: Jacob Collins
Third Place: Matthew Stanford
Honorable Mention: Jonathan Dickey, Jodi Knoch
Young Photographer Award: Carson Caprella, Spencer Davis
Black & White Award: Margaret Green
Color Award: Barbara Ward
Photography Club Honor Award: Christine Herman
