Riverside Art Center holds reception for winning entries in photography exhibit

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Some of the best photographers in Auglaize County and the surrounding communities were recognized Thursday night at an awards reception.
The winners of Riverside Art Center's photography show were announced at the reception. This year's show had more entries than the last three years, with photographers of all ages, some as young as sixteen.
This year, the submitted photos were all high quality, and everyone who entered was accepted into the show.
Photography is increasingly popular because it's more financially accessible and less time consuming than other mediums like sculpture or painting.
"I think anyone can take a picture. I mean, now everyone's using their cellphones to take pictures, don't have to have a really expensive camera and phones are taking great pictures now. And a lot of people have entered through their cellphone art, you know, it's art, it's all art," said Deborah Fischer, who is in charge of the treasury and special projects for the Riverside Art Center.
Best of Show went to Claire Meyer, a professional photographer, for one of her pieces from a newborn photoshoot.
"I had a beautiful newborn session, and the couple is very Catholic, beautiful family, so we had him hold his newborn daughter and we just draped the rosary around her and then just happened to get this gorgeous rainbow naturally coming in through the window behind them," Meyer said.
The photography exhibit will be on display at Riverside Art Center through July 29th.