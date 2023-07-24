Allen County Sheriff's Office's National Night Out to be held at Allen County Fairgrounds

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - You see them when something has gone wrong, or in high-stress situations as they respond to help you. But at National Night Out events, you get a chance to meet and talk with first responders in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.
Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia is hosting an event at the Allen County Fairgrounds. This is their 5th year holding the event and he says there is something for everyone. But most importantly it's a time to connect with area residents.
"Yeah, it's about coming out and visiting with your officers in your community and just trying to know your officers that are in your community, working in your community, policing your community, and wanting to get to know them on a level when they're not working. That's the big thing is to be able to come out and talk to us, and see us, and hang out with us when we're not showing up at your doorstep because you had a theft or there's a problem we have to handle," said Sheriff Matt Treglia, Allen County.
National Night Out will be on Tuesday, August 1st. The Allen County Sheriff's Office event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Allen County Fairgrounds (2750 Harding Hwy Lima, OH 45804). There will be multiple demonstrations from Allen County Sheriff's Office special team units. There is also a D.A.R.E. 5K run sponsored by Anytime Fitness with a 7 p.m. start at Roschman Park at the fairgrounds. Click here to preregister for the Allen County D.A.R.E. 5K.