ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The time is right and the process has begun to find a new home for seven Allen County agencies.
Commissioners passed a resolution to start negotiating to enter into a contract with the WDC Group LLC out of Springfield to design a new administration building and child support enforcement agency building. The company will look at the county's needs and determine the size and cost of the project. Ten million dollars of unrestricted "ARPA" dollars are earmarked for the project and county debt services funds will also be utilized.
"It's a process to explain it, but we have funds that we collect that are dedicated for debt. And that money has been accumulating and that will be put towards the second building. We'll take debt out on that. We'll have money as a down payment so to speak," explained Cory Noonan, Allen County Commissioner.
Noonan says that money will be paid back in a couple of years and that will put them in a place where the county will be debt free going into the courthouse remodel. All agencies in the courthouse must be relocated before that project can begin. They are currently talking with the Allen County Port Authority about acquiring land at Gateway Commerce Park for the new admin and child support enforcement agency locations. They hope to have the courthouse complete by the 200th anniversary of Allen County in 2031.