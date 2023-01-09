WASHINGTON D.C. (WLIO) - After 15 votes, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives elected Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker of the House, and 5th District Congressman Bob Latta wants to see some certain issues put at the top of the list for the House GOP to tackle in the coming session.

Those include increasing broadband access and making sure that military personnel are taken care of. But what he would like to see addressed is the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. President Biden was at the border on Sunday and was hand-delivered a letter from the Republican Governor Greg Abbott talking about how the president's policies have created a crisis in his state. Latta agrees that something needs to be done.

