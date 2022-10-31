The campaign train is running strong for Ohio's Fourth District U.S. congressman a week away from the midterm election.

One of two stops in the area for Congressman Jim Jordan included Westrich Furniture in Delphos. Jordan says hearing personally from families and businesses within his district is key when discussing issues like workforce shortages, supply chain issues, and inflation. High gas prices are among the key concerns faced by Westrich's large fleet of delivery trucks covering west-central Ohio. Jordan blames costly gas on cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline among pausing energy leasing on federal lands.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.