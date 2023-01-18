MINSTER, OH (WLIO) - Ohio's 4th District U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan made a few stops in Minster while on a brief visit to Ohio.

Congressman Jordan started the day meeting with village officials then went on to speak with Minster High School seniors. The congressman discussed the work ethic it takes to achieve success and his journey to becoming a member of Congress. Students had the opportunity to ask questions one-on-one and learn more about his role in the House of Representatives.

