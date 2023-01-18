Congressman Jordan started the day meeting with village officials then went on to speak with Minster High School seniors. The congressman discussed the work ethic it takes to achieve success and his journey to becoming a member of Congress. Students had the opportunity to ask questions one-on-one and learn more about his role in the House of Representatives.
"Basic principles I think are important if you are going to achieve success. I always say hard work doesn't guarantee success but it sure improves your chances," commented Congressman Jim Jordan, R-OH.
Jordan discussed current issues in Washington, including the House Judiciary Committee investigation into the classified documents from President Biden's time as vice president.
We've actually had now a number of whistleblowers, actually, a couple dozen come talk to us about the concerns they have with how the justice department is operating. We're going to be looking into that over the course of this congress. We think that's real important. We think in many ways we now have unequal application of the law," stated Congressman Jordan.
Jordan feels there has been a different standard of treatment between President Biden and Former President Trump on the classified documents and says the committee is working to get answers from the Biden administration.
