LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima area continues to dream on.
This upcoming Sunday marks Lima's annual "I Have Dream" Awards Dinner. For over 40 years the Lima City Council has celebrated local activists for their dedication to inspiring change as well as keeping our neighborhoods strong. This year's awards will be held at the Bradfield Community Center (550 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805) at 5 p.m.
"Dream awards, acknowledge the people that are keeping the dream alive. Doctor Martin Luther King loved to see would like for them on his team. He loved everyone you know he never left no one behind so we want to make sure that we acknowledge these people doing that," said Derry Glenn, Lima City Councilman.
The celebration continues into Monday with the annual Martin Luther King Day Walk.
"And we also happen to march on Monday the 16th at 3 p.m. You can drive your car, you don't have to walk, or I always said what are your school sites most people don't know where that at but we go from Hughes Street to Reese Street. At the corner of Hughes and Reese we walk to Martin Luther King Park then we all get together and say good things. What happened to them last year and how they made the dream alive so it's exciting for me," added Glenn.
All community members are welcome.
