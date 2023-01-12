LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima area continues to dream on.

This upcoming Sunday marks Lima's annual "I Have Dream" Awards Dinner. For over 40 years the Lima City Council has celebrated local activists for their dedication to inspiring change as well as keeping our neighborhoods strong. This year's awards will be held at the Bradfield Community Center (550 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805) at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.