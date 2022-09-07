Two additional agencies teaming up to provide fun and healthy options for foster and kinship families living in Allen County.

The Lima Family YMCA and Allen County Children Services are working to provide one-year memberships to the "Y" for certified foster and kinship relative homes. The program will help program families benefit from exercise and family time together.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.