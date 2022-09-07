Two additional agencies teaming up to provide fun and healthy options for foster and kinship families living in Allen County.
The Lima Family YMCA and Allen County Children Services are working to provide one-year memberships to the "Y" for certified foster and kinship relative homes. The program will help program families benefit from exercise and family time together.
"And I think just coming here as a family and them seeing how important it is for your mental health and your physical health to work out and stay healthy, it just does so much for you and for them to see that side of life and the positive that can come from that too," said Nikki Moyer, foster parent.
"This is one more way to support that provider, that caregiver caring for children. The Y has so many wonderful opportunities to get not only the children involved in but also the caregivers. So we just see it as a great positive program moving forward," stated Sarah Newland, executive director of Allen County Children Services.
"With this collaboration, we're now able to reach out to kinship families and foster families and allow them to do all the activities at the Y has to offer. Whether they're just playing in the gym, shooting baskets, swimming, or involved in other programs," commented Terri Averesch, vice president of Lima Family YMCA.
Allen County Children Services has 79 children in foster care and 144 children in relative custody. There are 35 licensed foster homes and 81 relative kinship homes. For eligibility requirements, you can contact the YMCA or Allen County Children Services. The program is funded by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and an Ohio YMCA grant. The program is in all 162 YMCAs in Ohio.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.