It's a matter of public safety. That was the driving force of the "Yes on Issue One Campaign" making a stop in Lima today.

The bus pulled into the Allen County Republican Party Victory Center bringing some heavy hitters asking voters to vote yes on Issue One. Speaking today was Ohio's attorney general, 2 Ohio Supreme Court justices, and a handful of other officials in favor of issue one. It is a proposed constitutional amendment to state that judges shall consider the safety of the community when setting a bond. It is in response to the 4 to 3 vote of the Ohio Supreme Court rejecting the trial judge's decision to consider the victim's family's fear of retribution when setting bail in a homicide case in Hamilton County. Those on hand today say this is just wrong.

