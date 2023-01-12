LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a gathering of national leaders exchanging ideas and looking for solutions to improve their communities.
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is heading to Washington D.C. for her first winter meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors. The group is non-partisan representing 1,400 cities across the country. Smith says being a part of the conference is beneficial and hopes to continue on committees Lima has been involved in and possibly get involved in some new committees.
"Continuing to work with the water committee. The issue of affordable housing I am interested in attending. One of the things that I am really looking forward to is a session around metro economies and really looking at what other cities are doing to be able to attract businesses and what kind of tools are out there," said Mayor Sharetta Smith, City of Lima.
Smith adds that the organization can connect the city to resources, technical assistance, and funding to help solve issues that Lima faces. The opportunity to talk face-to-face with other mayors can open the exchange of ideas.
"I am interested in hearing particularly from other cities, specifically smaller cities, how have you been able to use what's naturally occurring in your city to be able to increase tourism," added Mayor Smith.
The group will hear from United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. The 91st conference of mayors runs from January 17th through the 20th.
