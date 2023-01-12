LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a gathering of national leaders exchanging ideas and looking for solutions to improve their communities.

Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is heading to Washington D.C. for her first winter meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors. The group is non-partisan representing 1,400 cities across the country. Smith says being a part of the conference is beneficial and hopes to continue on committees Lima has been involved in and possibly get involved in some new committees.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.