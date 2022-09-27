Ohio News Generic

The November election is fast approaching. We break down some of the statewide and countywide issues and races that voters will see on the ballot.

2022 is the year that voters in Ohio decide who will be leading the state for the next four years. Besides the highly contested race between former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley and Governor Mike DeWine for his seat, voters will also have to decide on the races for Ohio's attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer, as well as for state representative seats.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.