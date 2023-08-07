CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - The term "Bed Rotting" is taking off on social media. It's when someone decides to spend all day in bed – scrolling through social media or binge-watching their favorite show. Younger people are embracing it as a form of self-care, but when can it turn negative for their mental health?
Children's psychologists say the constant pressure to be productive can be overwhelming, especially for kids. With this in mind, taking a day off to rest in bed isn't necessarily a bad thing. And doctors add time to relax can help a child destress, but urges against using a concept like "Bed Rotting" as a primary coping skill. Spending too much time in bed can lead to social isolation, which is a risk factor for mental health disorders like depression and anxiety. So, what should parents keep in mind?
"If you are a parent and your child has been spending significant periods of time in bed, that is raised for concern, you know, children have social and emotional needs. They have activity needs to be out playing with peers, learning. And so those are really important for social-emotional development," said Dr. Emily Mudd, Cleveland Clinic Children's.
Dr. Mudd encourages parents to keep an open, non-judgmental dialogue with their kids about mental health. Seek professional treatment if a child is showing symptoms of depression or anxiety.