(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Stress is something we can all relate to and it can impact us in different ways -- not just mentally, but physically too.
Psychologists say long-term stress can accelerate aging and cause inflammation in our bodies, making us more vulnerable to chronic diseases. Unchecked stress can also lead to anxiety and depression, as well as cause people to turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms like drugs and alcohol. To manage stress, doctors suggest to start by sticking to a daily routine, eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep. They also recommend people try practicing meditation, which can be as simple as taking some deep breaths. If stress starts to prevent you from doing everyday tasks, reach out for help.
"It's important to consult a therapist or your primary care physician if you are experiencing high levels of stress, and that stress is impacting your day-to-day routine. If you're having trouble getting to work, or you have changes in your sleep patterns or your appetite – these are some indications that your stress level may be out of control," explained Susan Albers, PsyD at Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Albers notes some stress can be positive. For example, it can provide a boost of motivation to meet a deadline at work.