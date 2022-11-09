Mostly sunny. High near 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 5:29 am
Assignment Editor
Allen County
Perry Township - Renewal 1 mill tax levy for current expenses for 5 years
For - 688 Against - 386
Delphos Public Library - Renewal, .6 mill tax levy for current expenses for 5 years
For - 1,580 Against - 500
Shawnee Local School District - Renewal, 2.45 mills tax levy for building maintenance for 5 years
For - 3,825 Against - 2,951
Apollo Joint Vocational School District - Renewal, .19 mill tax levy for building maintenance for 10 years
For - 15,078 Against - 9,109
Unincorporated Township Allen County will have the authority to aggregate the retail of natural gas for the unincorporated
For - 11,714 Against - 7,616
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
hometownstations
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our headline news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our sports news? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.