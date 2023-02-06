ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) -Allen County commissioners giving their State of the County address to Lima Rotary and say the county is on solid ground.
Commissioners Brian Winegardner and Cory Noonan talking about the county's operating and capital budgets. By law the county has to have a balanced budget and 2023's operating budget is just north of $35 million with 62% of that funded by sales tax. Noonan says they will keep a close eye on it throughout the year.
"You know, anytime the economy can go one way or the other and you've got to be prepared for that. I think that that was truly the message that we have a balanced budget on the front end of the year and we're going to go through 2023 keeping an eye on it. Hopefully, the economy and the numbers stay where they're at," said Cory Noonan, Allen County Commissioner.
On the capital side, the biggest project they are working on this year will be the renovation of the courthouse and relocating of non-judicial offices.
"One of the areas we touched on today was an administration building and the condition of our current courthouse. The courthouse is in need of some deep repairs to make it functional again to 2023 standards. The first thing is we need to do is find a place to put everyone so we can do that," explained Brian Winegardener, Allen County Commissioner
The location at the top of the list is a site at gateway commerce park. The non-restricted ARPA funds will help in this project. They also talked about the working relationship they are developing with the city of lima on certain projects.
