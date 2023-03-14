Tonight we kick off our Jefferson Award spotlight stories with a winner that is not only giving of her own time but is teaching her students to be just as selfless.
"Through volunteering, it makes the world a better place," says Charlotte Howbert, 2023 Jefferson Award Winner. "That way you are helping people out and the world needs small acts of kindness especially now."
Not only are Charlotte Howbert's small acts of kindness making a big impact on the variety of organizations she volunteers for, but also on the students in her Early Childhood Education class at Apollo Career Center. Together they advocate for children and help out where they can. Howbert and her students volunteer at daycare centers and preschools, plus they help with children's services with the foster children.
"We also do, what we call, Caring Cards, "adds Howbert. "So, any kids that have any type of terminal illness, things like that, we make up Caring Cards, baskets things to get to know them and help out. Just give them some inspiration."
"She incorporates her students in the volunteer work that she does," adds Mariah Cunningham, who nominated Howbert. "And I think that really helps our younger generation see how important volunteering is in our community and how they can help make it a better place for others."
Some of the things that she and her students have worked on are creating a Relay for Life at Apollo and collecting pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House. Plus, she gives her time to help first responders, with National Night Out and fundraising efforts.
"I just want to make a positive impact in the community, and doing so being a good role model for my students, so that way they are able to inspire and do the same thing. Any small gesture can make a huge impact in the world and getting them to realize that too. Make positive changes and make the world a better place."
That was Charlotte Howbert, one of our 2023 Jefferson Award winners.