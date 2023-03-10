As the world of technology continues to advance at a fast pace, so is the way we use artificial intelligence in our daily lives.
You may have seen reports from across the country that students in education are utilizing an A.I. program to write their essays, complete homework, and much more. There are plenty of websites also available with artificial intelligence that can not only answer a student's question -- but also complete the assignment that they were struggling on.
“I think I got surprised at how quickly it got passable as good writing,” said Harley Ferris, an Assistant Professor of English and Writing Center Director at the University of Findlay. "The big response that a lot of people began with was one of alarm. and certainly that its really impressive and scary that this technology can do this. But then at an education standpoint - how are students going to use this."
To use these A.I programs is rather simple. You need to find a website that offers a text A.I., create an account, type your prompt or question, and then click enter to have the program reply with a response, all in a matter of seconds.
You can look towards social media to see posts from teachers themselves, stating that they are noticing more and more A.I. completed work that their very students turn in.
"Certainly through social media I have been seeing friends say ‘hey, I got my first A.I. paper!" said Ferris.
The debate goes as simply as this: should we utilize A.I. in education in helping students complete their assignments, or will it just provide students with the easy way out of learning a subject and putting their knowledge to the test?
As stated before, much of the debate centers around reports of teachers noticing students using artificial intelligence to complete their essays.
"But that paper’s goal or that purpose isn’t going to be served either through what the student needs to learn on their own to accomplish that level of writing - or through what the assignment itself was actually designed to do." explained Ferris.
Ferris also points out that while Text A.I. has made significant progress over the years, its not perfect. Teachers are spotting ways to identify which papers were actually written by students, and which are written by A.I. Ferris explains that once you grade a students work enough, you can pick up their certain writing or answering styles, which is something that an A.I. cannot replicate.
The utilization of artificial intelligence is also being discussed -- specifically on how education can use the program to their advantage in helping students during specific circumstances.
"I’m an advocate for creating assignments that students could use A.I to save them time," Ferris explained. "Or to be an idea generator, or giving them new leads to ideas.. and then taking those and then applying them for a purpose for a specific audience."
Ferris states that discussions on the topic continue to happen, and with the rate of how its advancing, there will be plenty to talk about when it comes to technology and education.