Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities engages the community in Reverse Parade

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Cloudy and windy with on and off snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with on and off snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.