ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities hosted its annual luncheon this afternoon to say thank you to its partners.
At the luncheon, members of the board discussed its 2022 annual report and upcoming projects they have planned for people with disabilities to have easier access to special education. Other activities included a performance by students from Lima City Schools and awarding of outstanding community members for their work regarding developmental disabilities.
"Individuals with developmental disabilities need a lot of services and support from the community. So, there are a lot of partners many people in Lima/ Allen County don't know much about. They're the people who provide group-home services, and transportation to jobs, and they help people with their community activities. So, it's a time for us to thank all of the provider partners that help us do the services day in and day out," stated Theresa Schnipke, superintendent of the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
This year's winners are:
Partner in Advocacy - Sue Savinksy
Partner of Education - Theresa Schnipke
Partner in Employment - Josh Smith
Partner in Service Provision - Molly Kersh & Jana McVetta
The John Wilt I Love My Community Award - Trista Pollock & Tammy DeLong
President's Award - Tom Fleming & Theresa Schnipke