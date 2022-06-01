School may have just wrapped up, but Bradfield Community Center is already planning on how to help help parents and students in need ahead of next school year.
The Lima City Schools Uniform Drive began today and will run through July 22nd. The drive kicked off last year and gave 188 students the necessary clothing as they attend school. Organizers are accepting all sizes of new and gently used uniforms or a donation to purchase items. Specific items include solid colored polo shirts and khaki, black, navy, or gray pants. The goal is to give each child at least two tops and two bottoms to start the school year.
"We know that during times it's hard for some families to ensure that their kids have what they need to go back to school. I mean, here we are just ending school already talking about the beginning of school, but you know for some parents we try to think about that stuff early so we just want to do our part as a community center," says Bradfield Community Association Executive Director Kesha Drake.
Donations can be dropped of anytime between 9AM and 3PM Monday through Thursday, and 9AM to 12PM on Friday. Distribution dates will be given at a later time.
