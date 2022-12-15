It was a baby shower for a special person that will benefit babies and their families in and around Lima.
Students, faculty, and parents at St. Charles Elementary School organized a baby shower for Baby Jesus as the advent service project. They donated diapers, formula, clothing, and more that has been given to Heartbeat of Lima. The organization will hit a milestone next year as they will have been serving mothers and their children up to three years of age. Organizers say this donation will help dozens of babies.
"This is a tremendous help. This will clothe and diaper babies for weeks on end. A big help for all of the families in our area. And that is for anyone in the Lima or Ottawa area. You do not have so proof of residency, proof of income, we are a completely independently funded so we can serve whoever we opt to serve. We are able to serve the whole community," said Chelsea Sunderland, client services director of Heartbeat of Lima.
"We really work hard in the classroom to talk about service and what it means to serve one another like Christ served us. So being able to give back to our community has been very important. We really work through that with our core values of respect, integrity, serve and excel. So this was really highlighted in our core value of serve," stated Megan Scheid, principal at St. Charles Elementary.
The students also got a surprise visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. They read them the story about the birth of Jesus and had the elves leave them a special gift in their classroom.
