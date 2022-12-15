It was a baby shower for a special person that will benefit babies and their families in and around Lima.

Students, faculty, and parents at St. Charles Elementary School organized a baby shower for Baby Jesus as the advent service project. They donated diapers, formula, clothing, and more that has been given to Heartbeat of Lima. The organization will hit a milestone next year as they will have been serving mothers and their children up to three years of age. Organizers say this donation will help dozens of babies.

