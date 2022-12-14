LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students at Heir Force Community School have spent weeks collecting food, and today was the time to send off to area organizations helping those in need this season.

'Tis the season of giving, and that's the mindset of the student body at Heir Force Community School in Lima. Their annual food drive managed to bring in over 13,000 items, far exceeding the goal of 5,000. Students say the collective effort is just part of their mission to bring hope to our neighbors.

