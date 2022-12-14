LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students at Heir Force Community School have spent weeks collecting food, and today was the time to send off to area organizations helping those in need this season.
'Tis the season of giving, and that's the mindset of the student body at Heir Force Community School in Lima. Their annual food drive managed to bring in over 13,000 items, far exceeding the goal of 5,000. Students say the collective effort is just part of their mission to bring hope to our neighbors.
"In classes, we really talked about how kids can be change-makers in this community and we can use our actions like this food drive as an example of how we can help the community," explained Joseph Reddick, a student at Heir Force Community School.
"We moved into a new facility and we can house up to six families now. You can see from two families to six families there's a lot of mouths to be fed so this is just such a blessing," stated Jamie Brannan, Family Promise of Lima-Allen County.
"Food has been really down so getting this food today will just really give us a jump-start for 2023. Help us get the food out to the people in our community," said David Roznowski, Neighborhood Relief Thrift Store.
Students hope their efforts allow families to get by and that it sparks inspiration for others.
"Some people are going through a rough time and they just need something to get through," commented Gabriel Soriano, a student at Heir Force Community School.
"I hope that those people that are in need now in the future that they could give back and be motivated to never give up," said Amilliyana Nance, a student at Heir Force Community School.
The executive director of Heir Force says they are determined to provide opportunities like a food drive to learn the value of looking out for each other.
"We're always intentional as a school to not only focus on the academic development part but also to help our young people understand the importance of being community stewards," stated Dr. Willie J. Heggins, executive director of Heir Force Community School.
