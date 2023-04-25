It's my turn holds presentation at Shawnee High School

SHAWNEE, OH (WLIO) - A local program is helping kids with special needs reach their potential.
"It's my turn" is an organization that helps enhance self-advocacy skills, communication skills, broaden awareness of choices of employment, and sets goals for its students. Tonight's event was at Shawnee High School, and each student gave a short presentation to share with the audience their identity, and post-secondary goals through a poster they created. The organization strives to help their students reach their highest potential and to achieve any goal they have in life.
"We all work together as a team and know that the students their dreams are just like everyone else," said Sandy Brickner. "One of the students told me you know I asked her what's the most important part about your future that your excited for and she had so many work things that she was talking about and excited about and then she said the most important part is having my family, having a family."
Other activities included a unique talent showcase, and everything capped off with a dance off to the classic "Happy" by Pharrell Williams.