(WLIO) - LifeWise Academy is getting ready to spread the word of the Lord to more students across the state and country this coming school year.

They are holding a two-day summit in Van Wert for their bible focused instructors before the next school year starts. LifeWise is a religious instruction program, that happens during the school day but off of school property. During the last school year, they had 40 school programs, but in a few weeks, they will be expanding to one hundred across Ohio and to school districts in Indiana and Pennsylvania. In Allen County alone, they will be launching academies in Spencerville, Allen East, Shawnee, and Bath. And schools like Pandora-Gilboa are seeing their existing program continue to grow as their students get older.

