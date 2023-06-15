LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools are offering summer camps to keep the learning going in a fun way!
Your News Now checked out a couple of the camps happening at Lima Senior. In their art camp, students are molding sculptures out of clay and fusing glass to create jewelry. A theater camp focused on improv activities is helping students build confidence and become more creative. The summer camps allow more one on one time without the time constraints of a typical school day.
"Theater works a lot of skills. We have so much fun together but they are able to express themselves while doing that. Creativity, they have access to all these things in the theater. So many different costumes, props," said Joanna Walt, theater teacher.
"Theater in itself helped me get out of my cage. It's helping me build those connections I made through the school year," commented Ava Sniffen, who is attending summer theater camp.
"At my school, we are an arts magnet school so it really helps because we have to do performances every spring and every Christmas," stated Kallie Morgan, who is attending summer theater camp.
The camps started as a way to fill learning gaps brought on by the pandemic, and the district is committed to continuing them after great success.