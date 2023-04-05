LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students at OSU Lima are doing their part to help improve literacy in our area.
A Scholastic Book Fair is being held on the campus of the Ohio State University of Lima until April 7th with the goal of raising money to fill book vending machines in the local school systems. All money raised from the book sale will go towards the purchase of even more books. Organizers say that literacy is an important component for not just reading, but in every single subject that a student will learn.
"Literacy is important to every aspect of education. Math, social studies, science, and reading, obviously. So when children have a good foundation of reading then that can help them strive and do things in all the other areas of their education," explained Brianne Ballenger, OSU Lima Education Club president.
The book fair has already reached its fundraising goal, as they have raised a total of $1,050.