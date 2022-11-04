The role of secondary education is changing to meet the demands of both the students and the workforce. That was one of the messages at today's annual superintendent summit at Rhodes State College.
Representatives from all the school districts that Rhodes State College works with were in attendance learning about the ways Ohio community colleges can assist in filling the workforce pipeline. By working with their K-12, business, and university partners, changes can be made to meet all their needs. They have seen success with the college credit plus program that allows high school students to take college courses.
"After high school, do they want to take advantage of these post-secondary credentials and move directly into the workforce or do they take advantage of what they've been able to get through college credit plus? To either go on to Rhodes State for their associate's degree or to a university to complete their bachelor's degree? It's really providing a multitude of pathways for those students to decide what is the best fit for them," explained Tom Walsh, vice president of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges.
Rhodes State College also showed off its state-of-the-art mobile laboratory that is tailored to Rhodes State's three biggest career areas of healthcare, engineering, and agricultural technology. The coach is available to schools as another educational option thanks to a grant from the United States Department of Education.
"The grant was designed so that we can bring education to our rural partners. This brings Rhodes State College directly to our partners and be able to offer programming that they may not be able to offer in their schools," said Brendan Greaney, vice president of enrollment management at Rhodes State College.