LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Noon Optimist and the Lima Police Department are ready to teach young kids some valuable safety lessons this summer.
Registration for Safety City's summer academy will be open this Friday morning. The free weeklong academy will run every week in June and the two weeks following the July Fourth holiday. Your child must be between five and nine years old before the academies start for them to sign up and they will graduate knowing what to do in a variety of situations.
"They learn personal safety, what to do if maybe strangers try and come up and trick them," says Officer Eric Mericle, Lima Noon Safety City Officer. "We also teach them a little bit of self-defense. We teach them home safety, outdoor safety, dog safety, bike safety, gun safety. Even the fire department comes in and teaches fire safety with the smokehouse, which is absolutely great."
The link to sign up for one of the summer academy weeks will go live Friday at 7 a.m. on the Lima Noon Optimist website, Lima Police Department, or the Safety City Facebook page. There will be a "QR" code to help parents sign up. Mericle says that last year the academy filled up in one day, so don't wait too long to register your child. Safety City is also looking for middle and high school students to volunteer during the academies.