They are a group of dedicated students who love to sing.
The Lima Senior High School "Spartanaires" performing an array of holiday classics for the Lima Noon Optimists Club this afternoon. These students come in most school days at 7 a.m. to practice and are in other choir groups including the school's masterworks class. These performers have a love for music and entertainment.
"I wanted to become one because I was there for the music. The music that they pick is amazing and I love being a part of being there every morning and learning it and getting to perform it as well at school and in the community," said Noelle Warnament, junior in Spartanaires.
The school's masterworks choir is taking a trip to New York City in the spring and they are having a fundraiser this Saturday to help with the cost of the trip.
"We're going to go watch a couple of the shows on Broadway and we're going to sing at a couple of churches," explained Sebastian Baughn.
They are holding a "Polar Express" movie day this Saturday, December 17th. It will be from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is ten dollars and you'll get hot chocolate, popcorn, and a photo with Santa Claus. There will be additional concessions available for purchase.
