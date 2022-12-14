They are a group of dedicated students who love to sing.

The Lima Senior High School "Spartanaires" performing an array of holiday classics for the Lima Noon Optimists Club this afternoon. These students come in most school days at 7 a.m. to practice and are in other choir groups including the school's masterworks class. These performers have a love for music and entertainment.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.