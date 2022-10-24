LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The weather couldn't have been better for a student mentorship program meeting at the park for their first outing of the year.
Students from Freedom Elementary School were each paired up with a student mentor from West Middle School through the Sparty Friends Program. Each month, they will meet their mentor for holiday-themed activities for the rest of the school year. Today to celebrate fall, students made caramel apples and went on a scavenger hunt through the hiking trail at McLean Teddy Bear Park. Both the younger students and their mentors get a lot out of this program.
"For both the West kids, who get to have a larger part in a younger student's life and have a positive impact whether it just be a supportive role or to be an interactive role they may not get at home, or that they may just be seeking at school. And for the younger kids, just someone to look up to and to look up for as they go through the school together," said Amanda Leugers, West Middle School Resource Officer.
"We've been talking about family, and little siblings, and family, just stuff like that," commented Renee, student mentor at West Middle School.
"He can probably teach me new things, and I can teach him new things at the same time," stated Jaequon, student mentor at West Middle School.
This is Lima City School's second year holding the Sparty Friends Mentor Program.
