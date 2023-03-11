ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Elida Elementary raised money with a craft show to help promote good habits in their students.
Elida Elementary held their "Spring for the STARS" craft fair Saturday morning. Over 70 vendors were set up, selling a variety of handmade goods, from snacks and clothing to woodwork and 3D printed items.
Elida hosts the craft fair every year to help fund their STARS program, which stands for self-control, teamwork, attitude, respect, and success. STARS is a reward based system that the school uses to motivate kids to be the best students they can be.
"They really strive to be the STAR student, to be the student to be like 'he's being a STAR student, let's be like him,' and they light up. They look forward to buying things from the STAR store, they look forward to all the big activities," says Nicole Owen, a kindergarten teacher at Elida.
Usually about 400 people come to Elida's "Spring for the STARS" craft fair every year.