COLUMBUS GROVE, OH (WLIO) - Catholic Schools Week began Sunday, and one school invited parents to come see what they're all about.
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School invited parents to join them for mass and then take a tour of their children's classrooms. Kids showed their parents their latest work and teachers talked about what they're learning.
Other events the school will be participating in include a career day, a fundraiser for a family in need, and meeting students from other catholic schools to have a mass together in Ottawa.
The principal, Nancy Dukes, says that many people don't know that a catholic school even exists in Columbus Grove, but that it's a great place for students.
"I'm just amazed at the faith-filled parish community, and the respectful students, and the support of the families, so I just wanted to get the word out that, hey, we are here, and all students of all faiths are welcome to attend school here," she said.
St. Anthony of Padua also offers full or partial scholarships to families that are interested in a catholic education but may not be able to afford it.
