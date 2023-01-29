COLUMBUS GROVE, OH (WLIO) - Catholic Schools Week began Sunday, and one school invited parents to come see what they're all about.

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School invited parents to join them for mass and then take a tour of their children's classrooms. Kids showed their parents their latest work and teachers talked about what they're learning.

