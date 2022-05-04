Sixth graders at St. Gerard are looking to their future with career day.
St. Gerard hosted workshops for sixth graders from all three catholic elementary schools. Career Day is part of Positive Addiction Week which is all about learning how the choices we make impact our future. Professionals from fields ranging from welding to pharmacy to the air force gave students hands-on learning to see what careers are out there and the education it takes to achieve them.
"There are a lot of careers that kids know nothing about," says St. Gerard School Counselor Kelly Huffman. "I think helping them to expand their interests and understand what those careers are about. I mean, we're all hurting for workers these days, and so we need to spark that interest in our kids so that we can fulfill some of those jobs that are heavily needed," adds Huffman.
St. Rose 6th grader Lilly Farmer says, " I was just in the news reporter room, and she was talking about like, how what her job is and how she reports news and how she was in lots of bad weather but she still made it through."
St. Gerard 6th grader Cade Dahill says, "We're learning about multiple different jobs and what they do and how they get there with education."
On Thursday, Voices of Prosperity will visit St. Gerard students to complete Neurographic Art. To round out Positive Addiction week, students will compete in a 5K run on Friday weather permitting.
