CELINA, OH (WLIO) - Students from 23 schools face off for their chance to compete in a state contest and receive college scholarships.
The Tri Star Agricultural Mechanics program held the district agricultural power contest for students to showcase what they've learned in hopes of moving on to the state competition and receive up to ten thousand dollars towards their education from the University of Northwestern Ohio. The competition consisted of troubleshooting various agricultural equipment provided by five local companies that also judged the contest.
"They're competing in an Ag power diagnostics career development event. This is for the students to be able to prove what they've learned over the years, what they know, and maybe even help them to know more about what they don't know. by making mistakes and by critiquing them, cause we are judging them on how they diagnose equipment can help them in the future as well to make them better technicians," explained Ken Platfoot, agricultural industrial technology instructor.
The contest winners will move on to compete in the state contest sometime in March at UNOH.
