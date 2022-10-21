The radKIDS program continuing its mission of teaching safety to students around Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A hands-on safety program is teaching area kids how to fend off potential criminals and stand up for themselves.

The radKIDS program is a 13-week safety training that travels to various schools in Lima. Today's focus was dog safety featuring the Lima Police Department's newest K-9 named Roscoe. Students learned how K-9s track down suspects, find narcotics, and how they protect officers. The program teaches kids important lessons on self-defense and how to identify tricks child abductors may use.

