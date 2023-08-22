LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Two events Saturday present the chance to kick off the school year right by supporting both students and teachers.
Lima Sixth Ward Councilman Derry Glenn has helped organize a back-to-school giveaway event for the thirteenth year in a row. Those interested can show up at Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Center Park from noon to 4 p.m. and should call Derry Glenn at 419-905-9572 to RSVP.
In the evening, there will be a teacher appreciation banquet from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the Howard Johnson by Wyndham. The banquet is in its first year, and it seeks to recognize the impact teachers, coaches, and other mentors have on students. Those attending can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teachers-appreciation-banquet-tickets-676993765577?aff=erelexpmlt.
"So this is a great day, a special day all around. Kids get school supplies and we recognize the teachers. So it's exciting," commented Derry Glenn, Lima 6th Ward Councilman.
"It just came from a real passionate standpoint from my heart from me having children, being a single father, and appreciating what the teachers and the coaches and all the mentors and leaders in the community how they impacted my children. And the growth that they're, that they're developing is inspirational to me, and I'm appreciative of it, and I wanted to give back," said Thomas Jones, organizer of the teacher appreciation banquet.
The two celebrations will offer students the supplies they need and teachers the appreciation they need to have a successful school year.