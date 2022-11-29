LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Some Lima City School student parents were in the classroom today getting tips on continuing their child's education outside the classroom.

Unity Elementary is offering a "Parent Academy" to offer advice on teaching lessons that parents and children can do together at home. Like using shaving cream to practice letters and writing, playdough to make shapes and practice counting, and magnetic letters on a cookie tray to learn to spell. The parent was given a stocking full of learning tools for each of their students to take home.

