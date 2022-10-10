ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Elida Elementary School brought back a program that was a success at the old school and put it to use at the new building.

They are just ordinary guys who are volunteering to be a positive influence. These men are part of the "Watch Dawgs" which is a program sponsored by the school's PTO to provide a positive impact as a male role model. They come into the school and spend time with the students helping with learning skills, socialization, and even time out on the playground.

