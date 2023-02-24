Waynesfield-Goshen senior shaves off his mullet after his school raises over $1,000 for St. Jude

WAYNESFIELD, OH (WLIO) - Would you be able to shave all of your hair for a good cause? One Waynesfield-Goshen senior decided he was up to the task!
Waynesfield-Goshen senior and FFA student, Brody Barrington, shaved his mullet today in front of the entire student body as a promise he made for the FFA project. The Waynesfield-Goshen High FFA Chapter decided to raise money for the Saint Jude's Children's Hospital in honor of National FFA Week, and Brody volunteered to shave his entire mullet off if he and his classmates raised $1,000 or more. With the help of the entire school, that goal was met, and the entire school came together to witness Brody's mullet disappear for a wonderful cause.
Well, it was FFA week, and we were looking for ideas, and I shot out the idea that I will shave my head if we raise a thousand dollars for St. Jude, and we reached that goal in four days, and I just got my head shaved. There's others that are less fortunate than me, and I was happy, you know, to help others out. I just know it's a great cause, and there's kids in need, and I just wanted to help," stated Brody Barrington, senior at Waynesfield-Goshen and FFA student.
Brody and his classmates raised $1,074.17 in just four days.