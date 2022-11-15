Some Cridersville Elementary students get hands-on with local history.

Kids got a chance to try out this 1890 hand pumper that was used in the great fire of 1918 in the village of Cridersville. They were touring the fire department as this year's topic is the fire that destroyed 32 structures and left 50 people homeless in the village. This is the second year of the program which is a partnership with the school and the Cridersville Historical Society. The students were all ears and eyes as they learned about the firefighting equipment. 

