Kids got a chance to try out this 1890 hand pumper that was used in the great fire of 1918 in the village of Cridersville. They were touring the fire department as this year's topic is the fire that destroyed 32 structures and left 50 people homeless in the village. This is the second year of the program which is a partnership with the school and the Cridersville Historical Society. The students were all ears and eyes as they learned about the firefighting equipment.
"We've been learning about the Great Fire, Cridersville fire in 1918. I like all the fire trucks we're able to be seeing today. It's just been a fun time in Young Historians," commented Clayton Ricker, 3rd grader in Young Historians.
"There was a big fire at the Miller's house. A boy was taking out the trash and it was really windy and then the fire spread everywhere when he lit it on fire and the fire went with the wind," said Jayci Satterfield, 4th grader in Young Historians.
"Kids have responded really, really well. They really are enjoying it. We're just trying to make it as hands-on for them as possible so they can learn about the history of our community and I think that's super important for kids to learn that and to know," stated Aundrea Brown, 4th grade teacher at Cridersville.
The fire actually started on the site where the fire department is located now. The village bought that hand pumper for $249 in 1890. The Cridersville Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1939. The Young Historians program doubled in size in their second year.
