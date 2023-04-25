ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County will be spending over one million dollars to design the new administration and child support enforcement agency buildings.
The commissioners have hired WDC Group to design both buildings. The new administration building will house the commissioners, auditor, treasurer, recorder, tax map, and veterans offices. Now the design group will be meeting with each department to figure out what each of their needs are.
"If you think about where we were before 2020, we went through a similar process, and what they identified as offices is different than what offices look like today, with COVID and the protocol of giving yourself a little bit more space," says Cory Noonan, Allen County commissioner. "So, that is the exciting part of this phase is really identifying what is needed and seeing a schematic of what that is going to be."
The design group will also look at how to build a space that will be more effective for the child support enforcement agency.
"That office receives a lot of foot traffic. Over the last couple of years, the way that offices are run are different than they were years ago," adds Noonan. "So now is the time to identify what those needs are and where that office can be."
The location of both buildings has not been decided yet, but that will happen when the design process is further along.