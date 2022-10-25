BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - If you have watched improv comedy like “Whose Line is it Anyway?”, you see that quick thinking and reacting can make a scene memorable and funny, but did you ever think it could also be a metaphor for life?

That’s what the students at Bluffton University found out about today from 2010 graduate, comedian, and author Andrea Flack-Wetherald. She wanted the students to understand that good things are still possible, but people who are empathic to critical issues can get overwhelmed by the state of the world today. Flack-Wetherald says the improv way is to support your scene partner, by listening to them and possibly pivoting to what they have said.

